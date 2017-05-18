Watchdog: Murder of Sixth Journalist in Mexico This Year Makes it...

Watchdog: Murder of Sixth Journalist ...

Mexico City The murder of a journalist Monday in Mexico, the sixth this year amid an uptick in highly publicized violence has prompted outrage by international groups and promises by the country's president to increase armed protection for members of the press. Javier Valdez CA rdenas, a prominent author and reporter who specialized in covering narcotics violence and corruption, was hauled out his car and shot to death by masked men in CuliacA n in the State of Sinaloa, according to media reports.

