Watchdog group slams Mexico for failing to protect journalists

11 hrs ago

Three successive Mexican presidents have failed to halt a cycle of violence against journalists and impunity for their killers that is stifling freedom of expression, a watchdog group said on Tuesday. The Committee to Protect Journalists urged President Enrique Pena Nieto to prioritize protection for the media in the last year of his government, after at least 21 journalists were slain in the past decade with "complete impunity."

Chicago, IL

