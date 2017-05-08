Washington Gov. Inslee announces trade mission to Mexico
Inslee will be among a delegation of 40 people, including representatives from the state departments of Commerce and Agriculture, the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, the Trade Development Alliance of Greater Seattle, and local business leaders and other government representatives. They will visit Guadalajara, Jalisco and Mexico City from May 15 through May 19. In announcing the trade mission Monday, Inslee noted Washington state's long history of trade with Mexico.
