Washington Gov. Inslee announces trad...

Washington Gov. Inslee announces trade mission to Mexico

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Inslee will be among a delegation of 40 people, including representatives from the state departments of Commerce and Agriculture, the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, the Trade Development Alliance of Greater Seattle, and local business leaders and other government representatives. They will visit Guadalajara, Jalisco and Mexico City from May 15 through May 19. In announcing the trade mission Monday, Inslee noted Washington state's long history of trade with Mexico.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Interview: Global warming heats up extreme weat... Mon don t drink the k... 2
News On border fence, Trump aides tout 40 miles of u... May 3 Zero Tolerance 1
News 'Juarez is waiting for you': Violent city tries... May 1 Eastside Memo 21
News Donald Trump - Did trade deficit cause slow gro... Apr 29 uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 2
News Deported to Mexico: Who is the US kicking out? Apr 18 Dee Dee Dee 3
News Trump voter 'betrayed' after undocumented husba... Apr 18 DC Dave 297
News Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit... Apr 14 Idiots 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,829 • Total comments across all topics: 280,887,738

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC