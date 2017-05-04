US judge wona t let El Chapo out of solitary confinement
Mexican drug lord and escape artist Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman needs to stay in solitary confinement at a New York City lockup to keep him from trying to control his drug-trafficking empire from behind bars, a judge ruled Thursday. In a written decision, U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan rejected a request by Guzman's defense team to order him released from an ultrahigh-security wing of a jail in lower Manhattan and be allowed in the general inmate population and receive visitors.
Read more at WLS-AM Chicago.
