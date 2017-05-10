Urias leads Mexico to 10-8 win over Aguascalientes
Ramon Urias hit three home runs and drove in six runs, as the Diablos Rojos del Mexico defeated the Rieleros de Aguascalientes 10-8 on Saturday. Urias hit a two-run shot in the first, a solo shot in the sixth and a three-run shot in the seventh.
