Urias leads Mexico to 10-8 win over A...

Urias leads Mexico to 10-8 win over Aguascalientes

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Ramon Urias hit three home runs and drove in six runs, as the Diablos Rojos del Mexico defeated the Rieleros de Aguascalientes 10-8 on Saturday. Urias hit a two-run shot in the first, a solo shot in the sixth and a three-run shot in the seventh.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tucker Carlson Rips Mexican Town Angry About Il... 22 hr tomin cali 3
News So, Mexicans Are Mad About Illegal Immigrant Cr... Fri tomin cali 1
News Interview: Global warming heats up extreme weat... May 8 don t drink the k... 2
News On border fence, Trump aides tout 40 miles of u... May 3 Zero Tolerance 1
News 'Juarez is waiting for you': Violent city tries... May 1 Eastside Memo 21
News Donald Trump - Did trade deficit cause slow gro... Apr 29 uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 2
News Deported to Mexico: Who is the US kicking out? Apr 18 Dee Dee Dee 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,161 • Total comments across all topics: 281,008,239

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC