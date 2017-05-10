UPDATE 1-Suspected oil theft at Pemex...

UPDATE 1-Suspected oil theft at Pemex pipeline in Mexico kills 4 -company

Reuters

Suspected oil thieves caused a fire that killed four people at a Pemex pipeline in the eastern Mexican state of Veracruz, forcing the state oil company to suspend pressure in the pipeline, Pemex said on Saturday. It added that the fire was brought under control and none of the four charred bodies found alongside a car at the pipeline were those of Pemex workers.

Chicago, IL

