U.S. tariffs would lower American out...

U.S. tariffs would lower American output after 5 years: Bank of Canada's Poloz

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Truro Daily News

The head of the Bank of Canada says a broad-based hike in American tariffs would lower U.S. economic output after about five years - whether or not other countries retaliate. In prepared remarks of a Mexico City speech Thursday, central bank governor Stephen Poloz says attempts by countries throughout history to shield their industries and workers from foreign competition have been counterproductive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Truro Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News On border fence, Trump aides tout 40 miles of u... Wed Zero Tolerance 1
News 'Juarez is waiting for you': Violent city tries... May 1 Eastside Memo 21
News Donald Trump - Did trade deficit cause slow gro... Apr 29 uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 2
News Deported to Mexico: Who is the US kicking out? Apr 18 Dee Dee Dee 3
News Trump voter 'betrayed' after undocumented husba... Apr 18 DC Dave 297
News Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit... Apr 14 Idiots 4
News NAFTA reform must benefit the citizens of all t... Apr 14 New Resident 20
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. South Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,700 • Total comments across all topics: 280,790,308

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC