U.S. tariffs would lower American output after 5 years: Bank of Canada's Poloz
The head of the Bank of Canada says a broad-based hike in American tariffs would lower U.S. economic output after about five years - whether or not other countries retaliate. In prepared remarks of a Mexico City speech Thursday, central bank governor Stephen Poloz says attempts by countries throughout history to shield their industries and workers from foreign competition have been counterproductive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Truro Daily News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On border fence, Trump aides tout 40 miles of u...
|Wed
|Zero Tolerance
|1
|'Juarez is waiting for you': Violent city tries...
|May 1
|Eastside Memo
|21
|Donald Trump - Did trade deficit cause slow gro...
|Apr 29
|uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|2
|Deported to Mexico: Who is the US kicking out?
|Apr 18
|Dee Dee Dee
|3
|Trump voter 'betrayed' after undocumented husba...
|Apr 18
|DC Dave
|297
|Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit...
|Apr 14
|Idiots
|4
|NAFTA reform must benefit the citizens of all t...
|Apr 14
|New Resident
|20
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC