U.S., Mexico bolster efforts to combat deadly tide of fentanyl

Roberta Jacobson, U.S. ambassador, talks with Alberto Elias Beltran, Mexico's assistant of the Attorney General's Office for international affairs, during the Inauguration of the National conference about the opioid Fentanyl, in Mexico City, Mexico, May 16, 2017. Anselmo Apodaca Sanchez , General Coordinator of Expert Services of the Attorney General's Office , speaks with Rafael Reyes, DEA Chief of Operations in Mexico, during the Inauguration of the National conference about the opioid Fentanyl, in Mexico City, Mexico, May 16, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.