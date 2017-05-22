Two indigenous brothers killed in Mex...

Two indigenous brothers killed in Mexico amid rising violence

MEXICO CITY: Authorities in Mexico are investigating the murder of two indigenous brothers and sending a special team to a far-flung village to protect other members of the Huichol tribe, the governor of the state of Jalisco said on Monday. The double homicide comes amid a resurgence in violence from warring drug cartels and follows a spate of unsolved killings of journalists and activists this year that has stirred concerns of broadening attacks.

