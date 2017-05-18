TV station boss kidnapped in western ...

TV station boss kidnapped in western Mexico13 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: India.com

Mexico City, May 20 The director of a television station in the western Mexican state of Michoacan was abducted, his family has said. A group of armed men grabbed Adame on Thursday grabbed Pardo outside a water-treatment plant he owns, Efe reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Without new wall, undocumented immigrants will ... 14 hr Taylor 11
News El Paso, Texas, wants 'more funding for bridges... Fri Smell farts 19
News Mexican man to be deported for 6th time May 18 anotherview 1
News Mexico Abuses Their Own Illegal Immigrants (Oct '15) May 15 Grecian Formula d... 8
News Ice Detains Illegal Aliens With Prior Deportati... May 14 tomin cali 3
News Tucker Carlson Rips Mexican Town Angry About Il... May 14 spytheweb 4
News So, Mexicans Are Mad About Illegal Immigrant Cr... May 12 tomin cali 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,184 • Total comments across all topics: 281,167,690

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC