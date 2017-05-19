Trump Labor secretary tells G-20: More apprenticeships in US
By Associated Press U.S. Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta is making public-private apprenticeships his debut issue as President Donald Trump's point man on matching American workers with specific jobs. "CEO after CEO has told me that they are eager to fill their vacancies, but they cannot find workers with the right skills," Acosta said Friday in remarks prepared for the labor ministers of the Group of 20 industrial and emerging-market nations gathered this week in Germany.
