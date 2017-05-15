The US and Mexico may be teaming up to fight heroin, but the...

At the beginning of April, the Mexican army took US military officials, UN personnel, and officials from the US embassy on a tour of a half-dozen sites in the Golden Triangle - the heart of Mexico's heroin country - to witness the destruction of opium poppies. The trip marked the first time in at least 10 years that the Mexican army had allowed US and UN officials to observe poppy eradication, and, according to Reuters, more trips were being arranged.

