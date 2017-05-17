Teen sentenced in connection with federal drug charges
A U.S. District Judge sentenced a Rio Grande City teen to 18 months in prison for his role in a drug operation. On Tuesday, he learned the consequences of agreeing to accept $1,600 in exchange for his services as a driver of a drug load.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Without new wall, undocumented immigrants will ...
|Tue
|tomin cali
|10
|Mexico Abuses Their Own Illegal Immigrants (Oct '15)
|May 15
|Grecian Formula d...
|8
|Ice Detains Illegal Aliens With Prior Deportati...
|May 14
|tomin cali
|3
|Tucker Carlson Rips Mexican Town Angry About Il...
|May 14
|spytheweb
|4
|So, Mexicans Are Mad About Illegal Immigrant Cr...
|May 12
|tomin cali
|1
|Interview: Global warming heats up extreme weat...
|May 8
|don t drink the k...
|2
|On border fence, Trump aides tout 40 miles of u...
|May 3
|Zero Tolerance
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC