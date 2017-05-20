Shootout leaves eight dead near Mexico's Los Cabos tourist hub
A shootout near the Mexican beach resort of Los Cabos early on Monday between suspected gang members and navy forces has left eight dead, including one soldier. The incident took place before dawn on the outskirts of San Jose del Cabo, about 20 miles northeast of the area's main tourist hub of Cabo San Lucas.
