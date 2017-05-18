Seven farmers shot dead in western Mexico

Mexico City, May 19 - Police found the bodies of seven murdered men outside an avocado plantation on Thursday in the town of Salvador Escalante in the western state of Michoacan, the state government announced. The bodies were found next to a path connecting Salvador Escalante with the neighboring town of Ario de Rosales, Xinhua quoted the Michoacan prosecutor-general as saying.

