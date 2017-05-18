Seven farmers shot dead in western Me...

Seven farmers shot dead in western Mexico

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Nerve News

Mexico City, May 19 - Police found the bodies of seven murdered men outside an avocado plantation on Thursday in the town of Salvador Escalante in the western state of Michoacan, the state government announced. The bodies were found next to a path connecting Salvador Escalante with the neighboring town of Ario de Rosales, Xinhua quoted the Michoacan prosecutor-general as saying.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mexican man to be deported for 6th time 17 hr anotherview 1
News Without new wall, undocumented immigrants will ... May 16 tomin cali 10
News Mexico Abuses Their Own Illegal Immigrants (Oct '15) May 15 Grecian Formula d... 8
News Ice Detains Illegal Aliens With Prior Deportati... May 14 tomin cali 3
News Tucker Carlson Rips Mexican Town Angry About Il... May 14 spytheweb 4
News So, Mexicans Are Mad About Illegal Immigrant Cr... May 12 tomin cali 1
News Interview: Global warming heats up extreme weat... May 8 don t drink the k... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,061 • Total comments across all topics: 281,113,318

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC