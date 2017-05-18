Seven farmers shot dead in western Mexico
Mexico City, May 19 - Police found the bodies of seven murdered men outside an avocado plantation on Thursday in the town of Salvador Escalante in the western state of Michoacan, the state government announced. The bodies were found next to a path connecting Salvador Escalante with the neighboring town of Ario de Rosales, Xinhua quoted the Michoacan prosecutor-general as saying.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mexican man to be deported for 6th time
|17 hr
|anotherview
|1
|Without new wall, undocumented immigrants will ...
|May 16
|tomin cali
|10
|Mexico Abuses Their Own Illegal Immigrants (Oct '15)
|May 15
|Grecian Formula d...
|8
|Ice Detains Illegal Aliens With Prior Deportati...
|May 14
|tomin cali
|3
|Tucker Carlson Rips Mexican Town Angry About Il...
|May 14
|spytheweb
|4
|So, Mexicans Are Mad About Illegal Immigrant Cr...
|May 12
|tomin cali
|1
|Interview: Global warming heats up extreme weat...
|May 8
|don t drink the k...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC