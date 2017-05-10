Report paints harrowing picture of Central America migration

In this Dec. 6, 2016 file photo, crosses representing 72 migrants massacred in 2010 adorn the chapel at La 72, a migrant shelter in Tenosique, Tabasco state, Mexico. Migrants from Central America's violence-plagued Northern Triangle region endure harrowing abuses while trying to make their way through Mexico toward the United States, a report from an international medical group said Thursday, May 11, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.