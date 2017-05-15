Rash of media murders highlights dead...

Rash of media murders highlights deadly threats in Mexico

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

This photo released by Derecho a Informar shows a bird's eye view of the Angel of Independence monument where a dozen reporters gathered to write, "In Mexico they are killing us," and "No to silence", to call attention to the wave of journalist killings, in Mexico City, Tuesday, May 16, 2017. Javier Valdez, an award-winning reporter who specialized in covering drug trafficking and organized crime, was slain Monday in the northern state of Sinaloa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Without new wall, undocumented immigrants will ... 3 hr tomin cali 10
News Mexico Abuses Their Own Illegal Immigrants (Oct '15) Mon Grecian Formula d... 8
News Ice Detains Illegal Aliens With Prior Deportati... Sun tomin cali 3
News Tucker Carlson Rips Mexican Town Angry About Il... May 14 spytheweb 4
News So, Mexicans Are Mad About Illegal Immigrant Cr... May 12 tomin cali 1
News Interview: Global warming heats up extreme weat... May 8 don t drink the k... 2
News On border fence, Trump aides tout 40 miles of u... May 3 Zero Tolerance 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,301 • Total comments across all topics: 281,064,202

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC