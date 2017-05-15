Rash of media murders highlights deadly threats in Mexico

This photo released by Derecho a Informar shows a bird's eye view of the Angel of Independence monument where a dozen reporters gathered to write, "In Mexico they are killing us," and "No to silence", to call attention to the wave of journalist killings, in Mexico City, Tuesday, May 16, 2017. Javier Valdez, an award-winning reporter who specialized in covering drug trafficking and organized crime, was slain Monday in the northern state of Sinaloa.

