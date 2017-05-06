Prosecutor blaming woman for her murd...

Prosecutor blaming woman for her murder stirs outrage in Mexico

Thousands of netizens in Mexico lambasted authorities on social media after officials blames a young woman's murder on her lifestyle. The overwhelming reaction has already led officials to respond by removing the offending Tweets, which described the 22-year-old victim as a college drop-out who abused drugs and alcohol.

