Priest stabbed in neck as he said mass in Mexico City's cathedral
A Mexican priest was stabbed in the neck while he was saying mass in Mexico City's cathedral Monday evening. The attacker, who was caught as was trying to run away, identified himself as a U.S. national.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Without new wall, undocumented immigrants will ...
|1 hr
|tomin cali
|10
|Mexico Abuses Their Own Illegal Immigrants (Oct '15)
|Mon
|Grecian Formula d...
|8
|Ice Detains Illegal Aliens With Prior Deportati...
|Sun
|tomin cali
|3
|Tucker Carlson Rips Mexican Town Angry About Il...
|May 14
|spytheweb
|4
|So, Mexicans Are Mad About Illegal Immigrant Cr...
|May 12
|tomin cali
|1
|Interview: Global warming heats up extreme weat...
|May 8
|don t drink the k...
|2
|On border fence, Trump aides tout 40 miles of u...
|May 3
|Zero Tolerance
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC