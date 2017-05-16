Priest stabbed in neck as he said mas...

Priest stabbed in neck as he said mass in Mexico City's cathedral

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

A Mexican priest was stabbed in the neck while he was saying mass in Mexico City's cathedral Monday evening. The attacker, who was caught as was trying to run away, identified himself as a U.S. national.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Without new wall, undocumented immigrants will ... 1 hr tomin cali 10
News Mexico Abuses Their Own Illegal Immigrants (Oct '15) Mon Grecian Formula d... 8
News Ice Detains Illegal Aliens With Prior Deportati... Sun tomin cali 3
News Tucker Carlson Rips Mexican Town Angry About Il... May 14 spytheweb 4
News So, Mexicans Are Mad About Illegal Immigrant Cr... May 12 tomin cali 1
News Interview: Global warming heats up extreme weat... May 8 don t drink the k... 2
News On border fence, Trump aides tout 40 miles of u... May 3 Zero Tolerance 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,357 • Total comments across all topics: 281,061,938

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC