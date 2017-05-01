Press group: Mexico among most risky places for reporters
Mexico is one of the most dangerous countries in the world for journalists, and the few cases in which killers go to jail have not made a dent in such violence, a journalism advocacy group said Tuesday. A report from the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists said that "endemic impunity allows criminal gangs, corrupt officials, and cartels to silence their critics" in Mexico, where it said over 50 journalists and media workers have been killed since 2010.
