Polls open in France's pivotal presid...

Polls open in France's pivotal presidential election

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

A Jewish man looks at election posters outside the French consulate in Jerusalem, on May 7, 2017 during the second round of the French presidential vote. This combination of pictures made on April 23, 2017 shows French presidential candidates Emmanuel Macron, left, and Marine Le Pen, right, posing in Paris.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News On border fence, Trump aides tout 40 miles of u... May 3 Zero Tolerance 1
News 'Juarez is waiting for you': Violent city tries... May 1 Eastside Memo 21
News Donald Trump - Did trade deficit cause slow gro... Apr 29 uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 2
News Deported to Mexico: Who is the US kicking out? Apr 18 Dee Dee Dee 3
News Trump voter 'betrayed' after undocumented husba... Apr 18 DC Dave 297
News Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit... Apr 14 Idiots 4
News NAFTA reform must benefit the citizens of all t... Apr 14 New Resident 20
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,374 • Total comments across all topics: 280,847,888

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC