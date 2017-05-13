Polls open in France's pivotal presidential election
A Jewish man looks at election posters outside the French consulate in Jerusalem, on May 7, 2017 during the second round of the French presidential vote. This combination of pictures made on April 23, 2017 shows French presidential candidates Emmanuel Macron, left, and Marine Le Pen, right, posing in Paris.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On border fence, Trump aides tout 40 miles of u...
|May 3
|Zero Tolerance
|1
|'Juarez is waiting for you': Violent city tries...
|May 1
|Eastside Memo
|21
|Donald Trump - Did trade deficit cause slow gro...
|Apr 29
|uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|2
|Deported to Mexico: Who is the US kicking out?
|Apr 18
|Dee Dee Dee
|3
|Trump voter 'betrayed' after undocumented husba...
|Apr 18
|DC Dave
|297
|Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit...
|Apr 14
|Idiots
|4
|NAFTA reform must benefit the citizens of all t...
|Apr 14
|New Resident
|20
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC