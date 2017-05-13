One killed in shootout between army, fuel thieves in Mexico1 hour ago
Mexico City, May 7 A suspected member of a criminal gang dedicated to fuel theft died after a firefight with federal police in the state of Veracruz, police said. A report of the federal police's regional security division on Saturday said that the fight broke out when armed gang members sought to rescue two of their members, who had been arrested while transporting stolen fuel in a truck.
