NAFTA Demise Fears Fade as U.S. Firms Committed to Mexico: Lobby
Companies no longer fear the North American Trade Agreement will collapse and top U.S. multinationals in Mexico are committed to investing in the country going forward, the head of a global business lobby said on Wednesday. Frederic Garcia, President of Mexico's Executive Council of Global Companies , said preparations to renegotiate NAFTA and growing awareness of the accord's economic benefits had all but put an end to fears that the deal would be scrapped.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|El Paso, Texas, wants 'more funding for bridges...
|10 min
|New Resident
|12
|Mexican man to be deported for 6th time
|Thu
|anotherview
|1
|Without new wall, undocumented immigrants will ...
|May 16
|tomin cali
|10
|Mexico Abuses Their Own Illegal Immigrants (Oct '15)
|May 15
|Grecian Formula d...
|8
|Ice Detains Illegal Aliens With Prior Deportati...
|May 14
|tomin cali
|3
|Tucker Carlson Rips Mexican Town Angry About Il...
|May 14
|spytheweb
|4
|So, Mexicans Are Mad About Illegal Immigrant Cr...
|May 12
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC