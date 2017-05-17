NAFTA Demise Fears Fade as U.S. Firms...

NAFTA Demise Fears Fade as U.S. Firms Committed to Mexico: Lobby

Companies no longer fear the North American Trade Agreement will collapse and top U.S. multinationals in Mexico are committed to investing in the country going forward, the head of a global business lobby said on Wednesday. Frederic Garcia, President of Mexico's Executive Council of Global Companies , said preparations to renegotiate NAFTA and growing awareness of the accord's economic benefits had all but put an end to fears that the deal would be scrapped.

Chicago, IL

