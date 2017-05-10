Nabbed by ICE after Harris Teeter arrest, Charlotte teen Gus Zamudio back in Mexico
Charlotte high school student Gus Zamudio, whose immigration case became a focal point in the local debate over the crackdown against undocumented immigrants, is back in his native Mexico. Zamudio, 18, landed Thursday night in Mexico City where extended family was waiting, according to friends and his attorney.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On border fence, Trump aides tout 40 miles of u...
|May 3
|Zero Tolerance
|1
|'Juarez is waiting for you': Violent city tries...
|May 1
|Eastside Memo
|21
|Donald Trump - Did trade deficit cause slow gro...
|Apr 29
|uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|2
|Deported to Mexico: Who is the US kicking out?
|Apr 18
|Dee Dee Dee
|3
|Trump voter 'betrayed' after undocumented husba...
|Apr 18
|DC Dave
|297
|Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit...
|Apr 14
|Idiots
|4
|NAFTA reform must benefit the citizens of all t...
|Apr 14
|New Resident
|20
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC