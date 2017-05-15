Modern Mexican Restaurant Alto Bajo Declares Opening Date Downtown

Helmed by a chef with experience working in some of Chicago's most acclaimed kitchens, Alto Bajo is the new Mexican restaurant connected to the Marriott's Hi Lo Hotel in downtown Portland, and the owners tell Eater it will serve its first hazelnut mole and sushi-grade ceviche starting May 31. Alto Bajo appears to be angling equally toward locals, tourists, and hotel guests, with an ambitious menu of modern Mexican plates. Chef Barnes brings experience from Chicago's Acadia , Next , and Moto , and the latter earned a Michelin star before closing in 2016.

