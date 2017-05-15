Modern Mexican Restaurant Alto Bajo Declares Opening Date Downtown
Helmed by a chef with experience working in some of Chicago's most acclaimed kitchens, Alto Bajo is the new Mexican restaurant connected to the Marriott's Hi Lo Hotel in downtown Portland, and the owners tell Eater it will serve its first hazelnut mole and sushi-grade ceviche starting May 31. Alto Bajo appears to be angling equally toward locals, tourists, and hotel guests, with an ambitious menu of modern Mexican plates. Chef Barnes brings experience from Chicago's Acadia , Next , and Moto , and the latter earned a Michelin star before closing in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Without new wall, undocumented immigrants will ...
|16 min
|tomin cali
|7
|Mexico Abuses Their Own Illegal Immigrants (Oct '15)
|Mon
|Grecian Formula d...
|8
|Ice Detains Illegal Aliens With Prior Deportati...
|Sun
|tomin cali
|3
|Tucker Carlson Rips Mexican Town Angry About Il...
|Sun
|spytheweb
|4
|So, Mexicans Are Mad About Illegal Immigrant Cr...
|May 12
|tomin cali
|1
|Interview: Global warming heats up extreme weat...
|May 8
|don t drink the k...
|2
|On border fence, Trump aides tout 40 miles of u...
|May 3
|Zero Tolerance
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC