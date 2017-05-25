Mexico's ruling party faces more hurd...

Mexico's ruling party faces more hurdles to maintain power

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Newms360.com

At a recent political rally in this crime-ridden Mexico City suburb, next year's presidential election was discussed as much as the upcoming June 4 vote for governor in the country's most populous state. The banner stretched across the stage carried the face of Delfina Gomez, a teacher-turned-politician with the leftist Morena party seeking the Mexico state governorship, and that of her party's president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, a charismatic early favorite for a third run for Mexico's presidency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit... 17 hr Jason redner 5
News Immigrant children plunge sparks 1,000 layoffs May 21 ICE man 1
News Without new wall, undocumented immigrants will ... May 20 Taylor 11
News El Paso, Texas, wants 'more funding for bridges... May 19 Smell farts 19
News Mexican man to be deported for 6th time May 18 anotherview 1
News Mexico Abuses Their Own Illegal Immigrants (Oct '15) May 15 Grecian Formula d... 8
News Ice Detains Illegal Aliens With Prior Deportati... May 14 tomin cali 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,001 • Total comments across all topics: 281,300,190

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC