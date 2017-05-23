Mexico's ruling party battles leftist nemesis in key state vote

Nine decades of rule by President Enrique Pena Nieto's Institutional Revolutionary Party in Mexico's most populous state are hanging in the balance in an election that could batter its hopes of keeping power nationally in 2018. Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto delivers a speech during an event to recognize the contributions made by members of the Mexican foreign service, in Mexico City, Mexico, April 28, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.