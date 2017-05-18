Mexico's President Calls for More Protection of Journalists
Shouts of "justice" echoed from the press corps Wednesday moments after Mexico President Enrique Pena Nieto called for a moment of silence for journalists who have been murdered at a frightening pace. The president's hastily called meeting with his security cabinet and the country's governors was meant to show a united response to the slaying of reporters from one corner of Mexico to the other so far this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mexican man to be deported for 6th time
|10 hr
|anotherview
|1
|Without new wall, undocumented immigrants will ...
|Tue
|tomin cali
|10
|Mexico Abuses Their Own Illegal Immigrants (Oct '15)
|May 15
|Grecian Formula d...
|8
|Ice Detains Illegal Aliens With Prior Deportati...
|May 14
|tomin cali
|3
|Tucker Carlson Rips Mexican Town Angry About Il...
|May 14
|spytheweb
|4
|So, Mexicans Are Mad About Illegal Immigrant Cr...
|May 12
|tomin cali
|1
|Interview: Global warming heats up extreme weat...
|May 8
|don t drink the k...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC