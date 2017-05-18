Mexico's President Calls for More Pro...

Mexico's President Calls for More Protection of Journalists

Read more: Voice of America

Shouts of "justice" echoed from the press corps Wednesday moments after Mexico President Enrique Pena Nieto called for a moment of silence for journalists who have been murdered at a frightening pace. The president's hastily called meeting with his security cabinet and the country's governors was meant to show a united response to the slaying of reporters from one corner of Mexico to the other so far this year.

Chicago, IL

