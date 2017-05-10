Mexico's drug-war death toll in 2016 ...

Mexico's drug-war death toll in 2016 reportedly exceeded murders...

Mexico had the second-highest number of murders last year among countries considered in "armed conflict," according to a report published on Tuesday. With nearly 23,000 intentional homicides in 2016, Mexico's murder tally was second only to war-torn Syria's 60,000, said Antonio Sampaio, one of the authors of the International Institute for Strategic Studies' "Armed Conflict Survey 2017."

