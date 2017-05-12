Mexico Warns U.S. of Alternatives on ...

Mexico Warns U.S. of Alternatives on Trade, Points to China

Mexico sent a stark message to U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday, saying an upcoming visit to China in September made it clear Latin America's No. 2 economy "has lots of other alternatives" amid tense trade negotiations.

