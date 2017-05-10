Mexico village bids farewell to 14 killed by fireworks blast

Mourners carry the coffins of 11 young people between the ages of 4 and 18, killed in a fireworks explosion, as they walk past debris from a wooden home destroyed in the accident, in the village of San Isidro, Puebla state, Mexico, Wednesday, May 10, 2017. The fatal blast Monday night that killed a total of 14 people was caused by an errant firecracker that landed on a cache of fireworks being stored in a home for an upcoming religious celebration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.