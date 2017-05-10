Mexico urges probe of apparent shooti...

Mexico urges probe of apparent shooting of prone man by soldier

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Mexico's Defense Ministry urged federal prosecutors on Wednesday to investigate a video that appears to show a soldier shooting a man lying on the ground in the head at point-blank range, and risks sparking a new scandal for the armed forces. The ministry said in a statement that prosecutors should "comprehensively clear up" whether the video indeed showed the soldier shooting the detained man after a clash last week between security forces and suspected criminals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Interview: Global warming heats up extreme weat... May 8 don t drink the k... 2
News On border fence, Trump aides tout 40 miles of u... May 3 Zero Tolerance 1
News 'Juarez is waiting for you': Violent city tries... May 1 Eastside Memo 21
News Donald Trump - Did trade deficit cause slow gro... Apr 29 uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 2
News Deported to Mexico: Who is the US kicking out? Apr 18 Dee Dee Dee 3
News Trump voter 'betrayed' after undocumented husba... Apr 18 DC Dave 297
News Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit... Apr 14 Idiots 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,991 • Total comments across all topics: 280,931,798

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC