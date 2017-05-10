Mexico urges probe of apparent shooting of prone man by soldier
Mexico's Defense Ministry urged federal prosecutors on Wednesday to investigate a video that appears to show a soldier shooting a man lying on the ground in the head at point-blank range, and risks sparking a new scandal for the armed forces. The ministry said in a statement that prosecutors should "comprehensively clear up" whether the video indeed showed the soldier shooting the detained man after a clash last week between security forces and suspected criminals.
