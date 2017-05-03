Mexico shocked by rape, murder, assau...

Mexico shocked by rape, murder, assault against family

Mexicans long accustomed to violent crime have been shocked by the assault of a family in the central state of Puebla in which attackers raped the woman and girl in the group and killed a 3-year-old child before leaving them on the darkened side of a main highway in the central state of Puebla. A state official speaking on condition of anonymity said Wednesday that the family had stopped briefly on a trip to Mexico City when they were assaulted in the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday by eight men, some of them armed.

