Mexico second to Syria in global armed conflicts

As Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan dominated the news agenda, Mexico's drug wars claimed 23,000 lives during 2016 - second only to Syria, where 50,000 people died as a result of the civil war. Thanks to the rising tide of cartel violence, Mexico surpassed Iraq and Afghanistan to become the world's second-deadliest war zone in 2016, according to the annual Armed Conflict Survey by the International Institute for Strategic Studies .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.