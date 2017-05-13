Mexico second to Syria in global armed conflicts
As Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan dominated the news agenda, Mexico's drug wars claimed 23,000 lives during 2016 - second only to Syria, where 50,000 people died as a result of the civil war. Thanks to the rising tide of cartel violence, Mexico surpassed Iraq and Afghanistan to become the world's second-deadliest war zone in 2016, according to the annual Armed Conflict Survey by the International Institute for Strategic Studies .
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tucker Carlson Rips Mexican Town Angry About Il...
|9 hr
|tomin cali
|3
|So, Mexicans Are Mad About Illegal Immigrant Cr...
|Fri
|tomin cali
|1
|Interview: Global warming heats up extreme weat...
|May 8
|don t drink the k...
|2
|On border fence, Trump aides tout 40 miles of u...
|May 3
|Zero Tolerance
|1
|'Juarez is waiting for you': Violent city tries...
|May 1
|Eastside Memo
|21
|Donald Trump - Did trade deficit cause slow gro...
|Apr 29
|uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|2
|Deported to Mexico: Who is the US kicking out?
|Apr 18
|Dee Dee Dee
|3
