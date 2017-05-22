Mexico says supports OPEC cuts as way to stabilise oil market

May 23 Mexico supports an extension of OPEC's supply cuts as a way to stabilise oil markets and bring fresh investment into the country's growing energy sector, the Mexican deputy secretary for hydrocarbons said on Tuesday. Aldo Flores-Quiroga said he believed members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries should and would continue plans to coordinate oil production cuts into at least 2018.

