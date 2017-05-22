Mexico says supports OPEC cuts as way...

Mexico says supports OPEC cuts as way to stabilise oil market

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

May 23 Mexico supports an extension of OPEC's supply cuts as a way to stabilise oil markets and bring fresh investment into the country's growing energy sector, the Mexican deputy secretary for hydrocarbons said on Tuesday. Aldo Flores-Quiroga said he believed members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries should and would continue plans to coordinate oil production cuts into at least 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Immigrant children plunge sparks 1,000 layoffs Sun ICE man 1
News Without new wall, undocumented immigrants will ... May 20 Taylor 11
News El Paso, Texas, wants 'more funding for bridges... May 19 Smell farts 19
News Mexican man to be deported for 6th time May 18 anotherview 1
News Mexico Abuses Their Own Illegal Immigrants (Oct '15) May 15 Grecian Formula d... 8
News Ice Detains Illegal Aliens With Prior Deportati... May 14 tomin cali 3
News Tucker Carlson Rips Mexican Town Angry About Il... May 14 spytheweb 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Microsoft
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,389 • Total comments across all topics: 281,226,145

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC