Mexico may soon elect a leftist president - thanks to Trump
The race for Mexico's 2018 presidential elections has drawn zero interest in the United States so far, but it should be in the headlines. Thanks to President Trump's fake claims about Mexico, the country may soon elect its first populist leftist president in recent memory.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Interview: Global warming heats up extreme weat...
|May 8
|don t drink the k...
|2
|On border fence, Trump aides tout 40 miles of u...
|May 3
|Zero Tolerance
|1
|'Juarez is waiting for you': Violent city tries...
|May 1
|Eastside Memo
|21
|Donald Trump - Did trade deficit cause slow gro...
|Apr 29
|uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|2
|Deported to Mexico: Who is the US kicking out?
|Apr 18
|Dee Dee Dee
|3
|Trump voter 'betrayed' after undocumented husba...
|Apr 18
|DC Dave
|297
|Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit...
|Apr 14
|Idiots
|4
