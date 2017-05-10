Mexico may soon elect a leftist presi...

Mexico may soon elect a leftist president - thanks to Trump

The Miami Herald

The race for Mexico's 2018 presidential elections has drawn zero interest in the United States so far, but it should be in the headlines. Thanks to President Trump's fake claims about Mexico, the country may soon elect its first populist leftist president in recent memory.

Chicago, IL

