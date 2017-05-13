Mexico: Fire at illegal pipeline tap near where 10 killed
A clandestine pipeline tap went up in flames Sunday in the central Mexico state of Puebla, where clashes over illegal fuel thefts killed 10 people just days ago. The state Public Security Department reported via Twitter that firefighters were working to put out the blaze in the town of Nenetzintla.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Interview: Global warming heats up extreme weat...
|4 hr
|don t drink the k...
|2
|On border fence, Trump aides tout 40 miles of u...
|May 3
|Zero Tolerance
|1
|'Juarez is waiting for you': Violent city tries...
|May 1
|Eastside Memo
|21
|Donald Trump - Did trade deficit cause slow gro...
|Apr 29
|uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|2
|Deported to Mexico: Who is the US kicking out?
|Apr 18
|Dee Dee Dee
|3
|Trump voter 'betrayed' after undocumented husba...
|Apr 18
|DC Dave
|297
|Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit...
|Apr 14
|Idiots
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC