Mexico: Fire at illegal pipeline tap

Mexico: Fire at illegal pipeline tap near where 10 killed

A clandestine pipeline tap went up in flames Sunday in the central Mexico state of Puebla, where clashes over illegal fuel thefts killed 10 people just days ago. The state Public Security Department reported via Twitter that firefighters were working to put out the blaze in the town of Nenetzintla.

Chicago, IL

