Mexico captures Sinaloa drug cartel leader Damaso Lopez

Mexican prosecutors say they have captured one of the Sinaloa cartel leaders who launched a struggle for control of the drugs gang after the re-arrest of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman. Mexican prosecutors say they have captured one of the Sinaloa cartel leaders who launched a struggle for control of the drugs gang after the re-arrest of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.