Mexico bashing unintentionally helps ...

Mexico bashing unintentionally helps leftist candidate

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

The race for Mexico's 2018 presidential elections has drawn zero interest in the United States so far, but it should be in the headlines. Thanks to President Trump's fake claims about Mexico, the country may soon elect its first populist leftist president in recent memory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ice Detains Illegal Aliens With Prior Deportati... 8 hr tomin cali 3
News Tucker Carlson Rips Mexican Town Angry About Il... 11 hr spytheweb 4
News So, Mexicans Are Mad About Illegal Immigrant Cr... May 12 tomin cali 1
News Interview: Global warming heats up extreme weat... May 8 don t drink the k... 2
News On border fence, Trump aides tout 40 miles of u... May 3 Zero Tolerance 1
News 'Juarez is waiting for you': Violent city tries... May 1 Eastside Memo 21
News Donald Trump - Did trade deficit cause slow gro... Apr 29 uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,509 • Total comments across all topics: 281,022,072

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC