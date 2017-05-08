Mexico army fights surge in violence ...

Mexico army fights surge in violence for control of poppy country

Read more: The Star Online

The Mexican army says its fight against surging opium production that feeds U.S demand is increasingly complicated by the rise of smaller gangs disputing wild, ungoverned lands planted with ever-stronger poppy strains. The gangs have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields, turning inaccessible mountain valleys of endemic poverty and famous beach resorts into Mexico's bloodiest spots.

Chicago, IL

