Mexico appears to be turning up the heat on 'El Chapo'...

In the months since former Sinaloa cartel chief Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman was turned over to US authorities , Mexico has seen spiraling violence in the territory controlled by his cartel, as rivals, underlings, and siblings compete to assume control - a battle that started in the months after Guzman's January 2016 arrest. In response to rippling violence, the Mexican government appears to have stepped up its efforts to capture or kill Sinaloa cartel lieutenants and members of other groups vying for control.

