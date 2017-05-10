Mexico appears to be turning up the h...

Mexico appears to be turning up the heat on 'El Chapo' Guzman's embattled empire

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

In the months since former Sinaloa cartel chief Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman was turned over to US authorities , Mexico has seen spiraling violence in the territory controlled by his cartel, as rivals, underlings, and siblings compete to assume control - a battle that started in the months after Guzman's January 2016 arrest. In response to rippling violence, the Mexican government appears to have stepped up its efforts to capture or kill Sinaloa cartel lieutenants and members of other groups vying for control.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Without new wall, undocumented immigrants will ... 3 hr tomin cali 1
News Mexico Abuses Their Own Illegal Immigrants (Oct '15) 4 hr Grecian Formula d... 8
News Ice Detains Illegal Aliens With Prior Deportati... 16 hr tomin cali 3
News Tucker Carlson Rips Mexican Town Angry About Il... 19 hr spytheweb 4
News So, Mexicans Are Mad About Illegal Immigrant Cr... May 12 tomin cali 1
News Interview: Global warming heats up extreme weat... May 8 don t drink the k... 2
News On border fence, Trump aides tout 40 miles of u... May 3 Zero Tolerance 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,289 • Total comments across all topics: 281,030,138

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC