Mexicans shocked by assault on family involving rape, murder
A masked Tamaulipas State Police officer, armed in the back of a pickup truck on Wednesday, April 6, 2016, is ready for patroling the streets of Reynosa, where there is no city police department. Mexico is struggling with the reality that some states once viewed as havens from violence have turned bloody.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On border fence, Trump aides tout 40 miles of u...
|Wed
|Zero Tolerance
|1
|'Juarez is waiting for you': Violent city tries...
|May 1
|Eastside Memo
|21
|Donald Trump - Did trade deficit cause slow gro...
|Apr 29
|uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|2
|Deported to Mexico: Who is the US kicking out?
|Apr 18
|Dee Dee Dee
|3
|Trump voter 'betrayed' after undocumented husba...
|Apr 18
|DC Dave
|297
|Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit...
|Apr 14
|Idiots
|4
|NAFTA reform must benefit the citizens of all t...
|Apr 14
|New Resident
|20
