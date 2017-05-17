Mexicans mourn well-known journalist as risks to reporters skyrocket - Tue, 16 May 2017 PST

Journalist Javier Valdez long chronicled underworld activities in the Pacific Coast state of Sinaloa, home to the drug cartel once led by Joaqumn "El Chapo" Guzman. Valdez wrote on the cartel's internal power struggles, profiled its players - everyone from capos to grunts - and untangled the unseemly alliances the traffickers forged with the government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.