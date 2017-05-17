Mexicans mourn well-known journalist ...

Mexicans mourn well-known journalist as risks to reporters skyrocket - Tue, 16 May 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Journalist Javier Valdez long chronicled underworld activities in the Pacific Coast state of Sinaloa, home to the drug cartel once led by Joaqumn "El Chapo" Guzman. Valdez wrote on the cartel's internal power struggles, profiled its players - everyone from capos to grunts - and untangled the unseemly alliances the traffickers forged with the government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Without new wall, undocumented immigrants will ... 22 hr tomin cali 10
News Mexico Abuses Their Own Illegal Immigrants (Oct '15) Mon Grecian Formula d... 8
News Ice Detains Illegal Aliens With Prior Deportati... Sun tomin cali 3
News Tucker Carlson Rips Mexican Town Angry About Il... May 14 spytheweb 4
News So, Mexicans Are Mad About Illegal Immigrant Cr... May 12 tomin cali 1
News Interview: Global warming heats up extreme weat... May 8 don t drink the k... 2
News On border fence, Trump aides tout 40 miles of u... May 3 Zero Tolerance 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,111 • Total comments across all topics: 281,083,266

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC