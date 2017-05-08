Mexican officials' comments in wake o...

Mexican officials' comments in wake of woman's death trigger outrage

Read more: The Miami Herald

In life, Lesby Berlin Osorio was a young woman who doted on her dog and was preparing to return to her university studies, her mother told reporters. In death, Berlin has become a vivid symbol of what critics call a reprehensible tendency among Mexican authorities to blame women's personal behavior for violence inflicted on them.

Chicago, IL

