Mexican mob attacks Russian man in Cancun over insults
A mob of angry Mexicans attacked a Russian man in the Caribbean resort of Cancun with sticks and rocks over his repeated insults against locals, and the 42-year-old man was accused of fatally stabbing a youth in the melee, authorities said on Saturday. Police rescued the Russian, identified as Aleksei Makeev, after the crowd stormed his apartment on Friday night, said Guillermo Brahms, secretary general of Benito Juarez municipality, which encompasses Cancun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Without new wall, undocumented immigrants will ...
|10 hr
|Taylor
|11
|El Paso, Texas, wants 'more funding for bridges...
|Fri
|Smell farts
|19
|Mexican man to be deported for 6th time
|May 18
|anotherview
|1
|Mexico Abuses Their Own Illegal Immigrants (Oct '15)
|May 15
|Grecian Formula d...
|8
|Ice Detains Illegal Aliens With Prior Deportati...
|May 14
|tomin cali
|3
|Tucker Carlson Rips Mexican Town Angry About Il...
|May 14
|spytheweb
|4
|So, Mexicans Are Mad About Illegal Immigrant Cr...
|May 12
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC