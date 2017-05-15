Mexican man on Texas death row loses ...

Mexican man on Texas death row loses at US Supreme Court

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to review an appeal from a Mexican national sentenced to death for the sledgehammer killings of his wife and two children, who were found buried under the bathroom floor in their Texas home. The high court didn't include an explanation of its decision not to review the capital murder conviction of 62-year-old Robert Moreno Ramos .

