Mercurial Chavez Jr. insists he's foc...

Mercurial Chavez Jr. insists he's focused, fit for Alvarez

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KTMF

The two are scheduled to fight in a 164.5 pound catch weight boxing match Saturday in Las Veg... . Canelo Alvarez, center left left, and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., center right, pose for photographers during a news conference Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Las Vegas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTMF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News On border fence, Trump aides tout 40 miles of u... Wed Zero Tolerance 1
News 'Juarez is waiting for you': Violent city tries... May 1 Eastside Memo 21
News Donald Trump - Did trade deficit cause slow gro... Apr 29 uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 2
News Deported to Mexico: Who is the US kicking out? Apr 18 Dee Dee Dee 3
News Trump voter 'betrayed' after undocumented husba... Apr 18 DC Dave 297
News Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit... Apr 14 Idiots 4
News NAFTA reform must benefit the citizens of all t... Apr 14 New Resident 20
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,606 • Total comments across all topics: 280,770,076

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC