Le n, Mexico? You can get there from here now at ONT
As the Mexican saying goes, it's here. Low-cost Mexican carrier Volaris celebrated its inaugural flight from León, Guanajuato to Ontario International Airport with an onboard party for passengers coming in Tuesday night, said Miguel Aguiniga, Volaris' director of market development, who also flew in from Mexico.
