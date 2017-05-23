Key Mexico-US border crossing remains...

Key Mexico-US border crossing remains closed after damage

16 hrs ago Read more: The Galveston County Daily News

A major commercial border crossing between the U.S. and Mexico will remain closed this week as a result of damaging winds and rain. U.S. Customs and Border Protection says in a statement that the World Trade Bridge connecting Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, and Laredo, Texas, will hopefully reopen on May 29. Strong winds Sunday afternoon ripped roofing off port-of-entry buildings, flipped over tractor-trailers, knocked out power and soaked computers on the Mexican side.

Chicago, IL

